Club Mahindra launches family travel game show

01 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Club Mahindra has launched an online family travel game show – ‘The Fantastic Family Show’.

Said Pratik Mazumder, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts: “Club Mahindra enriches relationships by helping families rediscover the joy of spending time together. And, with the launch of ‘The Fantastic Family Show’, we are giving families an opportunity to showcase what makes their family fantastic. Bringing families together and creating magical moments is the core philosophy of Club Mahindra and The Fantastic Family Show aims to live up to this promise”.