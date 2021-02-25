Club Mahindra launches campaign to up travel

25 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Club Mahindra recently launched a new 360-degree campaign titled ‘We Cover India, You Discover India’.

Said Pratik Mazumder, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts: “With the launch of this campaign, we aim to inspire people to experience the unmatched offerings that India has to offer to travellers. Club Mahindra’s unique proposition, allows the traveler with an opportunity to discover India like never before. At Club Mahindra, our focus is to redefine the holiday experiences of our guests. Being present across 60+ resorts at various destinations along with 2000+ unique experiences, we want people to explore India through Club Mahindra”.