Club FM weaves new campaign

22 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Club FM has launche Cinema Katha, a distinctive way of story creation, orchestrated by three famous film directors. A week is dedicated to each of the directors. The final audio cinema, curated by each of the directors will be around 20 minutes’ long and will feature a mix of Club FM voice artists and selected listeners. It will be launched in Club FM and our digital/social assets.

Said M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group: “We have disrupted the radio space in Kerala. As the No.1 station, it was the most daring act of a complete transformation. We were more than sure our listeners would receive it well as we did nothing other than putting them at the center of our framework. Cinema Katha is yet another challenger initiative from us. We are delighted that Pulsar NS200 saw the merit in the lead association with the property, along with other clients. We also have immense satisfaction that our audience has received this initiative too with open arms.”