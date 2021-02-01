Chumbak ropes in Sara Ali Khan

01 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Chumbak announced Sara Ali Khan as its first brand ambassador for its home and watch categories. The campaign features brand films created by The Script Room. The stills and mood films were created by Verrocchios Workways. The media strategy is handled by Wavemaker India.

Speaking on the brand campaign, Shazia Zafar, Head-Marketing, Chumbak, said: “Chumbak has always been well- recognized for its warmth, wit and connection to its customers. With this campaign, we are hopeful that our audience will realize how our brand is a joyful addition to every moment of their lives. Sara Ali Khan brings the idea of #WithChumbak alive and we are confident that it will be loved not only by our ardent brand supporters but also a larger audience. It was a delight collaborating and co-creating the campaign with The Scriptroom & Verrocchios Workways”

Added Rajesh Ramaswamy, Founder-The Script Room: “As a brand Chumbak is loved by its consumers and it’s quite personal to them. Interestingly it also means many things to many people. The whole idea of the campaign is to bring all of it together as a lifestyle choice, aesthetic sensibility and a kind of an outlook. To make this come alive we have managed to recreate Sara’s living space with Chumbak and capture charming stories from her everyday life. We’re delighted with the opportunity to work on a brand like Chumbak. They are such passionate people. And also so creative in their thinking and approach. It was truly a great collaborative process – starting from the idea to scripts and final execution. And with Akanksha Seda, and her sense of art, design and storytelling, we are very happy with the way the campaign has turned out.”

Said Kishankumar Shyamalan, Chief Growth Officer, Wavemaker India and Office Head, South: “Chumbak stands for design excellence and a unique brand personality. We are excited to bring alive these aspects of the brand through a very special digital-first campaign. Working with the that I’m sure will be loved, since the media strategy was specifically created keeping our audience & platform in mind”