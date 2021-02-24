Center Fruit unveils new advert

24 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Center Fruit launches a new campaign to promote brand proposition. Conceptualised by Perfetti Van Melle India and Ogilvy India, this TVC will be aired on TV and supported on social medium.

Said Rohit Kapoor, Director- Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India: “Center Fruit as a brand has always played in a space where Fun is at the core due to the fruity flavour. The gum has been established as a mood uplifter staying true to its brand proposition of Mood Ting Tong. The new TVC resonates with the brand proposition and conveys the message to the audience in a rather humorous manner keeping it in the fun zone.”

Added Anurag Agnihotri, Managing Partner – Creative (West), Ogilvy: “Teens have a very short attention span and are constantly trying to master the art of surviving boredom. Here in this film, Center Fruit comes handy, adding a much-needed burst of fun to a mundane, boring moment.”