Ceat partners with Edges and Sledges

12 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Ceat Tyres has partnered with Edges and Sledges. To integrate its messaging in upcoming podcasts. New episodes release every week and are distributed over a host of audio streaming platforms like IVM Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Saavn, Google podcasts etc.

Said Amit Tolani, CMO, Ceat: “We are proud to associate with Edges and Sledges. Podcast as a medium is very engaging and reaches out to a wide customer base. The engagement of the listeners is extremely high. At Ceat, we are always on a lookout to explore new mediums and this is one of those partnerships in that direction. Also, Ceat is a global brand and because of the massive reach that podcasts have internationally, we will be reaching out to the newer audiences as well. Edges and sledges is perhaps one of the most exciting podcasts in the field of cricket and given our brands association with cricket over the last 25 years, we see this a natural fit. We hope this long-standing partnership continues to evolve going forward.”