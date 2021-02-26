BoroPlus gets Ayushmann Khurrana on board

26 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Emami Limited has signed actor Ayushmann Khurrana for its new launches BoroPlus soaps and hand washes.

Said Priti A. Sureka, Director, Emami Limited: “With the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, awareness about personal hygiene is something which has become significantly critical today. Soaps and hand washes have been found to be highly penetrated hygiene products that are essential for everyone. BoroPlus, leveraging its ayurvedic, antiseptic and healing equity entered this category last year to offer consumers a hygiene solution which will not only keep them germ-free but will also take care of their skin through adequate moisturization. To create better consumer awareness about these two focus categories of BoroPlus, we feel happy to associate with Ayushmann Khurrana. Named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020 by Time Magazine, Ayushmann not only enjoys a wide mass appeal across age and gender but is also known for delivering credible, authentic and good content for audience. We believe that his personality will complement BoroPlus, a brand which is synonymous with trust and care.”