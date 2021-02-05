Boat partners Digitas for new campaign

05 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Homegrown brand Boat (or boAt as it writes its name) announced has launched an ad campaign Rock’In India. Conceptualised and executed in partnership with its creative partner Digitas India, the idea was to create a progressive narrative around boAt’s Make in India initiative and using their global platform to show the unique creativity that hides in our country.

Speaking on the launch, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO, Boat said: “We are an extremely proud homegrown brand and we’re all geared up to take the leap towards making audio products within India. Digitas has been our partner since some time now, we really look forward to continue doing some great campaigns with them.”

Added Sonia Khurana, COO – Digitas India: “We are extremely proud to be a part of boAt’s exciting journey. Having become the 5th largest wearable brand globally in just five years, boAt is a brand that can celebrate home grown talent like no other. And that’s what