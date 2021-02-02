Azmat Jagmag to head marcom at Discovery

02 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Discovery Communications India has brought on board Azmat Jagmag as Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications. As a part of her profile, Jagmag will lead the marketing and communications teams across the network including 14 linear channels and OTT brand Discovery+ for India. Based in Mumbai, she will report to Megha Tata, Managing Director-South Asia.

Said Tata: “These are exciting times as we strategically step up our investments to take advantage of very dynamic growth in both Digital and Linear. Azmat brings that rare combination of creative flair, a strong instinct for the Indian millennial and a cutting-edge brand expertise in heading marketing for multiple iconic brands. We are very excited to welcome Azmat into the Discovery family.”

Added Jagmag: “Discovery is a brand with incredible people and exceptional storytelling in real-life entertainment space and to get an opportunity of being a part of this passionate brand for India is very exciting. With so many interesting initiatives and launches coming up, I look forward to working closely with the team here to take the brand to even greater heights. I am truly excited for this journey with Discovery.”