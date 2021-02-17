Arm Worldwide bags digital pitch of Talentedge

17 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Arm Worldwide has bagged the mandate to steer digital content and conversations for Talentedge’s market leading online learning platform. It will devise a strategy for creative and engaging media towards digital communications for the brand.

Said Abhinav Upadhyay, Chief Marketing Officer, Talentedge: “EdTech and the disruptive power of digital learning is the need of the hour to help grow India’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education from current 26.3% to over 50%. At Talentedge, we are passionate about solving the skill gaps and enhancing people’s careers across the nation. In order to do this, establishing our brand’s promise, enhancing our product value and creating an engaged audience while scaling our business are the core tasks for 2021. Hence, for us, it was a well thought out decision to bring together Talentedge’s brand vision & customer experience practices with #ARM’s expertise in content and organic optimisation to build the Talentedge brand into a career progression powerhouse.”

Added Manas Gulati, Co-founder & CEO of Arm Worldwide: “It’s a pleasure to have been selected to undertake this exciting journey with Talentedge. We are super-thrilled to use our capabilities to create a disruptive leg of communication for this fast-paced ed-tech firm with a fantastic brand vision. We have a proven track record of qualitative and quantitative deliveries for brands. Our teams are delighted to enhance Talentedge’s business with a focused and creative approach. #ARM’s experience in the ed-tech sector has given us the leverage to navigate the waters and we are positive that our teams will deliver on the brand objective.”