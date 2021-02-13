Anupam Gurani will lead marketing at Lead

12 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Lead School has appointed Anupam Gurani as Chief Marketing Officer. He will play a pivotal role in defining Lead’s business and marketing strategies and will be responsible for the overall marketing strategy, strengthen the brand reach, and drive accelerated business growth in existing and new markets.

Said Sumeet Mehta, Cofounder & CEO, Lead School: “We are happy to have Anupam on-board as he brings robust knowledge of consumer-centric businesses to this role combined with a deep understanding of how new digital technologies are disrupting industries. We are on a positive growth trajectory at Lead School and are very well-positioned to continue building on our strong momentum. Anupam’s knowledge and expertise will be very valuable in shaping and developing new opportunities for Lead School.”

Added Gurani: “I am thrilled to join Lead School and its leadership team at such a pivotal time in its evolution. Being a part of the company’s journey in bringing about a change in India’s education system is challenging yet exciting. I am glad about the opportunity to grow the company with a remarkable team as we continue to define the future of education.”