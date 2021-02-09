Allied Blenders and Distillers says cheers to Lintas Live

09 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Lintas Live (eka GolinOpinion) has bagged the PR mandate of Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD), after a competitive multi-agency pitch. Lintas Live is set to develop the PR communication strategy for ABD and its brand portfolio, which will include, PR content creation and corporate reputation building. LL’s Mumbai office will lead the business. ABD owns brands like Officer’s Choice, Sterling Reserve, amongst others.

On the appointment, Anupam Bokey, Chief Marketing Officer, Allied Blenders and Distillers, said: “As we embark on a journey of reinvention and transformation we were looking to partner with a modern, forward-thinking agency that understood our vision and demonstrated standout capability of execution backed by strategy. This is where the Lintas Live team stood out on every parameter and in addition showed immense passion, which helped us close on this partnership decision.”

Added Ameer Ismail, President, Lintas Live said, “Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., is one of India’s top alco-bev companies with powerhouse brands like Officer’s Choice and Sterling Reserve that have achieved great success and scale. This is an exciting time to partner with an excellent management team focused on a dynamic and audacious vision for the company and its brands. We intend to deploy our Lintas Live values of disruptive thinking and innovative & engaging storytelling, to reach new heights of success for ABD.”