Airtel launches Airtel Ads

25 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Airtel has launched Airtel Ads, a brand engagement solution that allows brands of all sizes to curate consent based and privacy safe campaigns to one of the biggest pool of quality customers in India.

Said Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel: “Airtel Ads breaks new ground in the USD 10 bn Indian advertising industry. By abstracting Airtel’s unique strengths of quality customers, best-in-class network and world-class digital platforms, Airtel Ads offers innovative channels for brands to reach the right audiences. What truly differentiates Airtel Ads is its razor-sharp focus on quality over quantity and real impact vs vanity metrics,” adding: “Advertising is an adjacency to our core business of delighting our customers with great services. Therefore, we combine the privacy that is paramount to our customers with the trust and transparency that is vital to the brands we serve.”