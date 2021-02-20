Airtel appoints Neeraj Jha to head comms

19 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Bharti Airtel has appointed senior communications professional Neeraj Jha as Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs. Jha will report to Gopal Vittal – MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel and will be responsible for leading Airtel’s brand advocacy, reputation and communication efforts. In addition, he will provide oversight and support to the other Bharti Group entities. Jha, a former business journalist, had a 14-plus-year stint at HDFC Bank before taking up this assignment.

Said Vittal: “We are pleased to have Neeraj on board to spearhead Airtel’s corporate reputation mandate. I am confident his rich experience will add immense value to Airtel.”

Added Jha, “I firmly believe I’ve joined a culture, an ethos that’s committed to the cause of connecting the nation, its people, households and businesses. From healthcare to education to entertainment, it brings this and much more today to the lives of millions of people making them better, easier and more productive. Airtel is an iconic brand that generations in the New India have grown up looking up to. I’m humbled and honoured to be part of it.”