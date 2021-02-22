Adda52 rolls out new campaign

22 Feb,2021

By Our Staff

Adda52.com has announced another brand campaign ‘Life ko Ace karo’ featuring Ali Fazal and Badshah as a part of it.

Said Krishnendu Guha, Chief Marketing Officer, Adda52: “Adda52.com wants to connect with people from all walks of life, making them aware about a potential poker player within them.”