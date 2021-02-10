10 Super Creatives from Super Bowl LV

10 Feb,2021

By Sanjeev Kotnala

The first Sunday of February holds special attention for me. It is the Super Bowl night. A day full of anticipation and compulsory follow-up viewing. I am interested in the game but the commercials aired with it. As shared by Adweek, it is of minor relevance that Super Bowl 55 Ratings Fell 15%, With 96.4 Million Multiplatform Viewers. I know IPL will never be the Super Bowl of India . In fact, we don’t have an equivalent window where brands expose their freshly minted commercials.

Every year, a few commercials break and experiment with creative barriers and execution styles. You end up applauding their insight and many times the calibre of execution. Unfortunately, this year, maybe because of lockdown-unlock and still remaining uncertainties, there was not much excitement. However, there were a few worth mentioning in the post. Here are the 9 Brands and 10 commercial ( from some 50+ commercials) that made my list compared to 12 Commercials that made my list last year.

MEET THE KING. JIMMY JOHN- TONY BOLOGNAVICH.

I was introduced to Jimmy John’s as one of America’s fastest-growing sandwich chains. I never knew that. The spot, “Meet the King,” with Brad Garrett starring as Tony Bolognavich , the “King of Cold Cuts’. I loved the humour. It made me smile when the war became too personal because the family and the employee preferred Jimmy John’s sandwich. I always love the way such creatives explain the rational- functional differences and drive home the point.

NEVER JUST ABOUT THE BEER.

It is never just about the beer. Let’s Grab a Beer or share a beer has so many inherently active cues and hidden meaning. After all, there are moments within moments when people share a beer. Beer moments are impact moments in many ways. This is so insightful and true across the category, that it finds a special mention. Here is the commercial from Anheuser-Busch the largest brewery and own brands like SABMiller, Budweiser, Busch, Michelob, Bud Light, and Natural Light.

JEEP; THE ROAD AHEAD. MIDDLE

Expected after the Trump era and the COVID that we all are fighting with. The impression of inclusiveness and togetherness, adventure, passion and freedom. The age of reunited states of America. The execution is brilliant. Adding one more to the ROAD AHEAD series. It’s impossible to think about where we’re going without appreciating where we’ve been. Here’s to the road ahead .

HELP ALL JOB SEEKERS. INDEED.

Simplicity always has an advantage. Today, job seekers have a different ecosystem to operate in. And INDEED simply says what it does. Help Job Seekers in a very secular way, without differentiating. So, indeed helps people with experience and people without experience, the starts and the oldies looking for a fresh start. They just help people get a job .

HERE FOR SOME MOTIVATION.

Oh, how could we have finished without some brand trying to motivate the audience? Be the source of confidence. Here is one that says #Beleive and # YouWill… of #BeleiveYouWill .

If you believe you will, here is another question, will your happiness will be momentary or through the whole game. Are you happy because you win, or do you win because you’re happy? Michelob ULTRA tells you it’s only worth it if you enjoy it.

TIDE TRIES HARD BUT DISAPPOINTS.

Seems nothing can beat, it’s a tide ad. This year the TIDE Jason Hoodie commercial does not have the same impact. But just for the thought, it makes to my shortlist.

MORGAN ROCKET MORTGAGE- YOU ARE CERTAIN

Then there is this simple modular communication loaded with humour. It is where the difference is created through advertising. Just like ‘it’s different’ for Maggi. This time, it is the difference between BEING SURE and BEING CERTAIN when you use Morgan Rocket Mortgage.

AND THEN THE MYSTERY.

Films and Channels are not behind in plugging their hot properties. OLD; the new Horror Movie from M. Night Shyamalan stands out. Personally, I loved each one of his movies. Old seems to have a Stephen King touch somewhere.