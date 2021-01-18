Zydus Wellness consolidates media mandate with Wavemaker

18 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Wavemaker India has announced that Zydus Wellness which includes the consumer wellness brands of Heinz India, has consolidated its media duties with it. Wavemaker India has been the media AOR for Zydus Wellness since 2013 and bagged the consolidated mandate following a multi-agency pitch.

Said Tarun Arora, Chief Executive Officer at Zydus Wellness: “We are happy to have Wavemaker on board as our media partner again. 2021 is going to be an exciting year of growth and transformation for our brands and we are confident about the level of expertise, market understanding and integrated solutions they will bring to the table in driving this next phase. We’ve had a long-standing relationship with Wavemaker and are looking forward to continuing this partnership moving forward”.

Added Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker: “I am extremely grateful to Zydus Wellness for renewing our partnership once again. We are excited to be a part of their growth journey focussing on product diversification and expansion. With our deep consumer insights along with digital and e-commerce, I am sure we will unlock newer growth levers for Zydus Wellness”.

Said Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Head – West, Wavemaker India: “We are proud to work on Zydus Wellness brands for over 7 years and our partnership has only become stronger with time. This is a proof of our good work, passion and readiness for future. We thank them for trusting us with the new brands in their portfolio.”