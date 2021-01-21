Zee Entertainment appoints Nimisha Pandey to head originals for Zee5

By Our Staff

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has roped in the National award winning writer and director, Nimisha Pandey, to head Hindi originals for its digital entertainment platform, Zee5. She will report to Punit Misra, President – Content and International Markets, ZEE.

Noted a communique: “In line with the ZEE 4.0 Strategy, creating extraordinary entertainment content will continue to be a key area of focus for the company. The appointment of Nimisha is in line with this approach. In this leadership role, Nimisha will be responsible for creating quality original content for Zee5.”