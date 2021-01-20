Utterly, Butterly, Aussilicious!

20 Jan,2021

India’s series victory in Australia led by the youth brigade! – (Jan 2021)

 

By Our Staff

 

We love the Amul topicals. They capture the mood of the nation more than the headlines in the newspapers. So we here are at it again – the Amul Butter topical ads from November 2020 to January 19, 2021 that captured the highs (and that big low) of the just-concluded India-Australia cricket series.

 

Indian hang on with grit and determination in Sydney Test! – (Jan’ 21)

 

Racist abuse from Australian spectators! – (Jan’ 21)

 

Indian team’s issues with quarantine Down Under! – (Jan’ 21)

 

India wins second test match in Australia! – (Dec’ 20)

 

India collapses to lowest ever test score! – (Dec’ 20)

 

Left arm pacer makes brilliant debut for India in both ODI and T20! – (Dec’ 20)

 

Kohli, fastest to 12,000 ODI runs! – (Dec’ 20)

 

Spectators are back in the stadiums! – (Nov’ 20)

 

