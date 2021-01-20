Utterly, Butterly, Aussilicious!

20 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

We love the Amul topicals. They capture the mood of the nation more than the headlines in the newspapers. So we here are at it again – the Amul Butter topical ads from November 2020 to January 19, 2021 that captured the highs (and that big low) of the just-concluded India-Australia cricket series.

Indian hang on with grit and determination in Sydney Test! – (Jan’ 21)

Racist abuse from Australian spectators! – (Jan’ 21)

Indian team’s issues with quarantine Down Under! – (Jan’ 21)

India wins second test match in Australia! – (Dec’ 20)

India collapses to lowest ever test score! – (Dec’ 20)

Left arm pacer makes brilliant debut for India in both ODI and T20! – (Dec’ 20)

Kohli, fastest to 12,000 ODI runs! – (Dec’ 20)

Spectators are back in the stadiums! – (Nov’ 20)