TV9 conclave on ‘What Bengal Thinks Today’…

29 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the first ever conclave organised by TV9 Network in Bengal interestingly titled ‘What Bengal Thinks Today’ on Saturday, January 30, in Kolkata. The objective: to discuss issues related to the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal, “Banga Juddho Gadir Lorai”

TV9 Bangla and TV9 Bharatvarsh channels will telecast the conclave live. Said Gautam Sarkar, Business Head, TV9 Bangla: “TV9 Network has got six language channels Telegu, Kannada, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bangla and they are the leaders in the states. With touching nearly 30 crore impression every week in Telegu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi and Gujrati, TV9 network makes us India’s largest news network.”

Added Amritanshu Bhattacharya, Digital Head and Deputy Managing Editor, TV9 Bangla: “TV9 Bangla has set the international standards supported by the super active digital networks. Furnished by the world-class program offerings from TV9 Bangla, it has uplifted the standards of true journalism with its impactful contents and widespread its existence that will have a far-reaching effect among the viewers.”