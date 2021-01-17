TV9 Bangla launch revs up WB news market

15 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

TV9 Network launched TV9 Bangla, a 24×7 news channel beaming out of Kolkata, as promised a few months back. This is the sixth in the language news channels from the network.

Commenting on the channel launch TV9 Network CEO Barun Das said: “Inspired by its glorious past and distinct regional pride, West Bengal is finally getting ready to resurrect and revive. And TV9 Bangla is here to chronicle this new development narrative with neutrality and world class presentation. TV9 Network enjoys undisputed regional dominance in language differentiated markets and with Bangla we will extend our lead. We will be a game changer in this robust market.”

Explaining the rationale behind the channel going with the “Prothom Thekei Prothomey’ pitch (meaning “a leader from birth”), Das said: “The word prothom signifies three broad elements – first it’s an allusion to our beloved state West Bengal. It’s an aspiration to see Bengal at the top of the charts again. Second, TV9 Network will further reinforce its position as the No. 1 news network with TV9 Bangla adding to its already substantial lead over competing networks. And third, we are vying for a lateral entry at No. 1 position in the West Bengal market.”

On the timing of the launch, Das said: “The state is already into election mode. Given that Bengal’s propensity for free flow of information, news viewership is bound to peak. We believe this is a perfect opportunity for TV9 Bangla to establish its credentials and win the maximum share of voice.”

Added TV9 Bangla Chief Revenue Officer Amit Tripathi: “We are proud to add another feather to our cap with TV9 Bangla. Thanks to our customer first approach and remarkable deliveries, we enjoy unstinted confidence of our advertisers which was further strengthened by the unprecedented success of TV9 Bharatvarsh. With the launch of TV9 Bangla, we look forward to providing our partners the best media solutions cutting across geographies and priority markets. We are delighted that our esteemed advertisers from all over the country have already given a thumbs up to our Bangla by committing their support for the channel from day one.”

Said Gautam Sarkar, Business Head, TV9 Bangla: “We are super excited to launch TV9 Bangla from India’s No. 1 news network in Bengal. We have a very experienced, efficient and energetic team that is capable to bring forth this new chapter in the regional news broadcasting industry. Being unparalleled, indomitable and fearless, we promise to leave a lasting impression and be a trendsetter in the electronic and digital platforms. I am very confident that we will hit every TV screens of Bengal to be the No. 1 soon.”

From the editorial perspective, Amritanshu Bhattacharya, Deputy Managing Editor and Editor-Digital, TV9 Bangla, said: “As we have embarked on this new journey, we shall create a milestone in the regional electronic media fraternity. We are proud to enter into ‘the land of Bengal tigers’ and roar loudest with the latest updates from every nook and corners of Bengal. Our team intends to bring the latest minute-to-minute news updates with correct facts and figures that shall thrive and make a top of the mind recall for the viewers both in the TV as well as digital.”