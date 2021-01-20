Times Power of Print launches 4th edition

20 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Times Power of Print (POP) has entered its fourth year year. The Times of India group has invited creative minds to build impactful print campaigns :that can make a big difference”.

Infiniti Retail Ltd (Croma) has continued its association for the second consecutive year. The detailed brief can be downloaded from www.timespowerofprint.com

Said Partha Sinha, President, Times Response: “There is no better medium than print to influence change, opinions and behaviour. It is also a medium that enables the highest level of innovation and messaging that can be put forth in a very compelling manner. Times Power of Print has been at the forefront of influencing change through creativity and has supported very relevant subjects in the last three years. We are very happy to continue our association with Croma on an extremely important subject given the times we live in. The aim of this initiative is to ignite and direct creative passion and the potential of print to have a large impact on society”.

Added Ritesh Ghosal, CMO, Infiniti Retail Ltd. (Croma): “To move beyond the pandemic, we need to step out in the world and resume our productive lives and the mask is an essential safe-guard against a resurgence of infections. Till date, India as a society has achieved limited success in persuading people to wear masks in public. A false sense of invincibility combined with the mistaken belief that the mask is intended to protect the wearer from the world has led to compliance only by some people and some of the time. Croma which started serving customers in its physical stores since early June has witnessed this reluctance to comply among customers first hand. I believe the answer lies in educating the individual – creating awareness that the mask actually helps protect his loved ones from him rather than him from the rest of the world.”

The contest will be open to all communication agencies – Creative, Media, Digital, PR and students above the age of 16. Students will stand a chance to win an Internship and vouchers from Croma.