Think Ink launches Think Talkies

20 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

After a seven-year journey in the entertainment public relations domain, Mumbai-based Think Ink Communications has announced the launch of new vertical – Think Talkies.

The division will focus on driving the communications approach for films and artists both from the Hindi and South industry while Think Ink Communications will continue to work with entertainment brands like MX Player, MX Taka Tak, Times Entertainment Cluster, Zee Hindi Movie Cluster, Zindagi amongst many others.

Commenting on this new venture, Radhika Nihalani, CEO and Founder, Think Ink and Think Talkies said: “With our growing portfolio of celebrities and films, we believe it is an opportune time to build a dedicated vertical for the same. We aim to bring our disruptive thinking to the field while focusing on a positioning driven approach, that not only garners visibility but helps build long term brand value. We are excited for the road ahead for Think Talkies”.