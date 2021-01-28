Salloni Arora to think up marketing ideas for Soch

28 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Bengaluru-headquartered ethnic wear brand Soch Apparels has appointed Salloni Arora Nanda as Head of Marketing. In her new role, Aror will be responsible for all marketing efforts for the brand, firmly establishing Soch in the women’s wear segment in India.

Said Vinay Chatlani, MD and CEO of Soch: “As we enter our next phase of growth, Salloni’s diverse experience in digital, fast fashion and deep understanding of the needs of today’s women will help propel Soch to greater heights. Under her marketing leadership we look forward to having a high-performance marketing engine which sets the bar for customer growth and media innovations. She will lead the task of brand building and to bring alive the true Soch experience at every touchpoint and forge deeper connections with our consumers.”