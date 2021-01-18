Return of ground-level event in A&M: IAA Retrospect and Prospects in Delhi

18 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

After a little less than a year, the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) is hosting its annual Retrospect and Prospects programme in New Delhi on January 21. This will be its first physical event after lockdown.

Said IAA President Megha Tata: ” This is a programme that sets the tone and pace for the year ahead. We are delighted to have Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motors presenting this programme for us”.

Added Avinash Pandey, Chairman Retrospect and Prospects Committee & CEO, ABP Network: ” I have been associated with this wonderful programme from its debut many years ago in New Delhi. It is an event where a top marketer presents the highs and lows of the year that was in the marcom industry and does some serious crystal ball gazing into the what the year ahead holds for the industry. A must for every senior marcom professional”