Rediff’s TVC for Parle on R-Day

27 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Parle Products attempted to strike the patriotic cord with the launch of its ‘Swadeshi’ communication this Republic Day. The TVC talks about the ‘Made in India, Made by India’ concept which highlights Parle Products legacy and values while reflecting the brand’s philosophy. Conceptualised by Rediffusion, the film has been released on TV and social media platforms.

Commenting on the campaign, Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products, said: “Parle Products is a proud Indian brand and we believe that it is our responsibility to evoke hope and positivity among the audience. This film is a humble tribute from Parle Products recognising the importance of its loyal customers and their strong association with the brand. We have always considered ourselves to be the ‘Son of the soil’ and with each passing day, Parle Products is evolving and adapting, just like our country. Serving through generations, Parle Products has always been on the forefront and a reliable brand since its inception who everyone trusts. This film encapsulates the values of the brand along with the immersive experiences, smaller benchmarks and acts of good-well that makes us who we are.”