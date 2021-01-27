PR agencies waiting to be acquired, watch out. Martin Sorrell’s S4 & MediaMonks expand into PR & Comms

27 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Indian PR agencies waiting to acquired may be enthused with this report. Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4Capital and MediaMonks have announced their expansion into the PR and communications space with the addition of Low Earth Orbit (L.E.O.). In joining, former Edelman executives Kevin King and Jess Clifton will be taking on senior leadership roles within MediaMonks.

In these newly appointed roles, Kevin King will serve as Global Head of Brand Reputation, focused on building a future-forward public relations and communications offering rooted in modern media relations and digital-first planning. Jess Clifton will serve as Head of Brand and Marketing Advisory, focused on scaling MediaMonks’ capabilities to help brands maximize their investments across technology infrastructure, organizational design, go-to-market strategy, media, campaign planning and execution.

Said Wesley ter Haar, MediaMonks Founder & Executive Director at S4 Capital Group: “We are thrilled to welcome Jess and Kevin to the MediaMonks/S4 family. Every brand needs to promote their brand and products, but they also need to protect themselves when faced with reputational challenges. Similarly, every brand is asking for strategic support that is more agile and comprehensive to deliver maximum value. Building out a PR 2.0 and Advisory practice will be a significant competitive advantage as we marry it with the S4 holy trinity of data, content and media.”

Added Clifton: “Brands are in a constant state of navigating disruption to their business. We are excited to bring advisory and reputation together with MediaMonks incredible creative, strategy and media capabilities,”