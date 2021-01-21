PNB MetLife nets badminton enthusiasts

21 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

PNB MetLife continues with its mission of promoting the sport of badminton at the grassroots level, this time in a digital form with the Junior Badminton Championship (JBC) Dugout.

More than 3,200 children from across India attended the virtual event to hear from of PV Sindhu, Anup Sridhar, and Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO of PNB MetLife.

Said Srivastava: “At PNB MetLife we believe that fiscal health and physical health go together, and we encourage the young badminton players to stay focussed and disciplined in all circumstances. Discipline is the main ingredient to success. On a personal front, since I am passionate about badminton, I make it a point to practise regularly despite my busy Corporate schedule. During lockdown, I ensured to follow some indoor exercises so that I could get back the momentum once the lockdown was over.”