Piaggio launches campaign for Aprilia SXR 160

29 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Piaggio India announced the launch of its TVC campaign, “Maxify Life” for its premium, Aprilia SXR 160. The

Commenting on the release of the campaign, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said: “The Aprilia SXR 160 is an epitome of great style, high performance and great comfort. It is set to create high standards in the Indian premium two-wheeler market offering wonderful riding experience with its great design. With the launch of new TV and Print campaign, we are effectively communicating our ideology to our discerning consumers who are the new generation of life experience maximisers and we think that with Aprilia SXR 160 they will truly “Maxify Life!”