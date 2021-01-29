Perrier announces comeback with campaign

29 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Perried has announced a comeback with a new campaign building a ‘pop culture’ around the brand.

Said Chandni Kohli Dhall, CMO of Hindustan Liquids, the distributor of Perrier in India: “Perrier is one of the creative brands and its reinvention of the brand’s historic signature De l’eau, de l’air, la vie, which translates to “Water, Air, Life” has certainly made a dramatic comeback globally. However, in India with this campaign launch, we will be making the iconic brand relevant more than ever.”