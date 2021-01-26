Omnigel TVCs to reintroduce product benefits

By Our Staff

Omnigel has launched a series of short 20-second TVCs created by Brand David Communications to reinstate its product benefits.

Commenting on the new TV commercial, Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health said: “Being true to the core of the brand, Omnigel’s latest TVC takes a refreshing route to showcase the product benefits that have been scientifically proven and intends to educate the consumer without intimidating them. We have taken the humorous route to connect with our consumers through real life scenarios, and help them make the transition towards focussing on eliminating the root cause of pain than availing surface level temporary relief measures. It is important to shift mind-set from ‘plain’ relief to pain recovery to spring back in action. Further on, we are grateful to our consumers who have bestowed their trust in Omnigel all these years making it India’s no1 pain recovery gel.”