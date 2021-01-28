OMD ad turns to 1947 nostalgia for new Sony show

28 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, unveiled an era bringing to life pre-Partition India in 1947. To announce the launch of this show, OMD India executed a print campaign turning back in time to give readers an experience of the era through the look and feel of the newspapers.

Expressing his views on the campaign, Amit Raisinghani, Head – Business Planning and Communication, Sony Entertainment Television said: “Newspapers were the most preferred medium of communication back in the day. Since the show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye is set in 1947 pre-partition India, we felt an innovative print campaign will be the most appropriate way to set the context of the show, on the day of the launch. We have received a positive feedback from the audience and the industry alike and we are confident that we’ve been able to deliver our message impactfully.”

Added Priti Murthy, CEO, OMD India: “This campaign in partnership with Sony Entertainment Television is nostalgic not only because the show brings back the mood of 1947, but through print media, it has also given us the opportunity to be nostalgic in our media messaging. It’s a pleasure to work on something fresh and innovative, and we are certain that the audience will enjoy it as much as we did.”