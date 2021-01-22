New film showcases Godrej Protekt as gamechanger

22 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Godrej Protekt has released a new TVC for Protekt Magic conceptualized by Creativeland Asia. The TVC is aimed at building awareness for the powder-to-liquid format.

Said Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL): “Godrej Protekt has always focused on providing affordable yet superior hygiene products to its consumers. Protekt Magic is one such offering which stands out and is a category game-changer. With this new TVC, our aim is to create awareness for the powder to liquid format and highlight 99.9% germ protection which is now available at an affordable price point of INR 15. We would like to further penetrate the market and increase trials of this unique product. The TVC also highlights the newly launched lime variant along with the existing neem and aloe vera variant.”

Added Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia: “This is truly a revolutionary product – magical, I would add. It’s magic at so many levels – innovation, price point and germ protection. Our effort was to make a piece of communication that actually called out all the magic in the product. And we did that in Protekt’s unique way – with delight and expertise.”