NatGeo now in Kannada

29 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

National Geographic India has announced a Kannada feed with effect from January 31.

Said Kevin Vaz, President & Head – Infotainment, Kids & Regional Entertainment Channels, Star & Disney India: “We have been constantly working towards making our relationship with our viewers more personal, relevant and connected through our localized efforts. Over the last years, we have seen a significant interest towards our authentic style of storytelling from our viewers in the regional market; including Karnataka. We saw this as a great opportunity to bring our storytelling in yet another language and wonderfully complement our successful and well-established portfolio of channels in these markets.”