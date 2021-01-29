NatGeo now in Kannada

29 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

 

National Geographic India has announced a Kannada feed with effect from January 31.

Said Kevin Vaz, President  & Head – Infotainment, Kids & Regional Entertainment Channels, Star & Disney India:  “We have been constantly working towards making our relationship with our viewers more personal, relevant and connected through our localized efforts. Over the last years, we have seen a significant interest towards our authentic style of storytelling from our viewers in the regional market; including Karnataka. We saw this as a great opportunity to bring our storytelling in yet another language and wonderfully complement our successful and well-established portfolio of channels in these markets.”

 

 

