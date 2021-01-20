Moms Outdoor appoints Prashant Mishra as VP – N&E

19 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Moms Outdoor Media Solutions, the outdoor unit of Madison World, has appointed Prashant Mishra as Vice President – North & East.

Said Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, Moms Outdoor Media Solutions: “We’re happy to welcome back Prashant to the team as VP – North & East region. Prashant comes with close to 19 years of experience armed with the knowledge of new business development, client servicing, strategic buying skills and many other aspects to help grow the business and strengthen our work in the North & East region. I look forward to working with him.”

Added Mishra: “I’m excited to be back at MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions and Madison World, this time in a new role with added responsibilities. I’m looking forward to working with the team and grow the business. We have exciting times planned ahead.”