Mirum to provide Salesforce to Careers360

19 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Mirum India, the digital marketing solutions agency from the WPP Group, will implement Salesforce Marketing Cloud services for Careers360, the educational products and services company run by Maheshwer Peri.

Said Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India: “Mirum is a Salesforce go-to partner for Marketing Cloud implementations in India and has a great experience in implementing marketing automation solutions in the EdTech space. We are excited to work with Careers360 and eager to collaborate with them on this project.”