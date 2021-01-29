Lintas Live to promote Tourism Spain brand

29 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Lintas Live has bagged the social media marketing mandate for Turespaña in India (Tourism Office of Spain for India). It will be responsible for management of the entire virtual community around Turespaña’s social media accounts in India, including content development, crisis management and online reputation management.

Said Ameer Ismail, President, Lintas Live: “We are delighted that we have won such a prestigious tourism body like Turespaña to represent. The post-COVID world will challenge previously held notions, especially when it comes to the Travel & Tourism sector which will need to have creative and digital first strategies. Lintas Live has demonstrated the understanding of the sector with our years of experience working across hospitality, aviation and other tourism bodies. We have successfully married creativity and digital thinking through our ideas and will attempt to build our communication to position Spain as a preferred destination.”