Koo names Pitchfork Partners for comms

20 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Koo, the microblogging platform, has appointed Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting as its communications partner.

Said Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder, Koo: “Koo has Indianised the micro-blogging format by creating an immersive language experience. Creators can now express themselves freely in their native language and users can follow them and their thoughts. We understand India’s language diversity is unique and a global solution doesn’t work for our people. We are committed to being a platform that helps create and carry the Voice of India to a billion Indians. We are happy to partner with Pitchfork to support us in our journey and take the platform’s message to a larger audience.”

Added Jaideep Shergill, Co-Founder, Pitchfork Partners: “We’re delighted to partner with Koo. Our diverse experience with startups across sectors will facilitate us achieving milestones together. Technology is the need of the hour and apps such as Koo help the cause.”