JSW Sports signs on Rishabh Pant

21 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

JSW Sports, the sports arm of the $13 billion JSW Group conglomerate, announced the addition of cricketer Rishabh Pant to its talent management roster. The multi-year association between the two parties will see JSW Sports manage all commercial interests and marketing rights of the 23-year-old cricketer.

Said Mustafa Ghouse, CEO of JSW Sports: “I think what the world has seen Rishabh do at 23 is just the tip of the iceberg. We have always adopted a holistic approach to all our business verticals and we will continue to do that for ‘Brand Rishabh’ through this relationship. He truly is a special talent and we are confident that he has all the ingredients to become a global sporting icon.”