IndiaFirst Life stresses on ‘Stress ko Karo Kill’

21 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited (IndiaFirst Life), promoted by Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India, has launched a new social media campaign, titled ‘#BhonduJustChill – Stress Ko Karo Kill, IndiaFirst Life & Chill’. The campaign is conceptualised by WATConsult.

Commenting on the campaign, Sonia Notani, Chief Marketing Officer, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited said: “We understand the importance of a stress-free life and want to propagate the role IndiaFirst Life Insurance can play in ensuring the same for our customers. We have a suite of 40+ products tailored to suit protection and assurance needs of customers across life stages. This campaign provides an interesting take on the fact that safeguarding our family’s needs, does not have to come at the cost of our own peace of mind.”

Added Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult: “Inspired by a famous comedy movie dialogue, the campaign’s catchphrase – ‘Bhondu just chill’ is a humorous way for people to bring in a little relaxed and chilled moment to their lives. We wanted to capture the hilarity and weave it with the brand’s belief that the right insurance plan can ensure peace of mind at various life-changing moments. Humour also wraps the message in a more fun package, helps in better expanding its reach and accentuates the point further. Today, as stress has become an unavoidable part of everyone’s lives, a small reminder to simply chill definitely presents itself as a welcome breather.”