IDFC First launches CSR campaign on Mental Health

15 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

IDFC First Bank has launched ‘ReachOutReachWithin’, a digital campaign on mental health awareness, with an objective to mainstream conversations around mental well-being.

The campaign aims to build awareness around the importance of mental health while also driving dialogue on bridging the gap in access to quality healthcare.

As part of the campaign, a dedicated web portal has been set up, which serves as a repository of expert views and discussions related to mental health https://reachoutreachwithin.in . The campaign will culminate in a two-day festival, https://reachoutreachwithin.in/festival-details/

Said Rachana Iyer, Head CSR, IDFC First Bank: “The Covid-induced lockdown and the uncertainity thereafter, has impacted mental health across age groups and sectors. There is a need to go beyond medicine and follow a more holistic approach to mental health. We believe that the campaign will not only solve for some deep-rooted challenges but focus more on community-peer support, inclusion, accessibility and awareness to create significant impact on-ground.”