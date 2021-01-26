Hindware campaign woos young customers

25 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Hindware has kickstarted the new year with its new brand campaign ‘Thoughtful is Beautiful’.

Conceptualized by MagicCircle Communications, the films redefine the category convention, treating beauty as table stakes while starting a conversation that reinforces the brand’s inherent strength of innovations through technology. Directed by Karan Shetty and produced by Fingerprint Films, the ads are centered on the playful and relatable one-upmanship of a millennial couple.

Speaking on the campaign, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Operating Officer, Bath Products, Brilloca Limited said: “Today, Hindware has carved a niche for itself as a relevant and trusted brand, as it has proven with time its dynamic capability to evolve with changing aesthetics over the years. It understands its consumers, and in return, its patrons trust Hindware to offer the best bathware products in India. The increasing amount of consumer data, in particular, is fundamentally changing how brands operate. This is especially true with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, where the already complex path to purchase has evolved even further, setting the scene for long-term changes in consumer behaviour that we must be prepared to address. This is expressed in our positioning direction and it guides our business decisions.”