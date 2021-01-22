Hill+Knowlton bags Kingsley Gate

22 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Kingsley Gate Partners, the global executive search firm, has appointed Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) as its official public relations and communications agency in India.

Said Umesh Ramakrishnan, co-CEO, Kingsley Gate Partners: “We are delighted to have Hill+Knowlton Strategies India onboard as our strategic communications partner. India is one of our key growth markets and we believe with their strong experience and in-depth understanding of our market requirements, H+K will drive our narrative in a compelling manner.”

Added Abhishek Gulyani, CEO for Hill+Knowlton Strategies India: “We are delighted to begin an exciting journey with Kingsley Gate Partners and manage their strategic communications in India. With committed teams and our in-depth domain knowledge and experience, H+K is well positioned to drive the desired impact and outcome for the brand.”