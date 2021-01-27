Glance unlocks power of lock screen-based content

27 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Glance has announced the launch of its multimedia campaign “Ye Glance Hai”. Made by DDB Mudra to communicate the exciting possibilities of content delivered on locked screen.

Said Visnhu Srivatsav, Creative Director – DDB Mudra: “We wanted to keep it pithy. We wanted to entertain. And most importantly, we wanted to leave the name ‘Glance’ in the mind of consumers. We realised that a product as rich and varied as this (Glance) needed to be experienced. So, we decided to a simple, running gag that entertains every time and just leaves enough intrigue on the table for you to check out the product,” said Visnhu Srivatsav, Creative Director – DDB Mudra Group.

Added Bikash Chowdhury, Chief of Marketing, Glance: “Just within two years of its launch, Glance has already positioned itself as the leading platform for content delivery with millions of happy users who are following favourite content almost every seconds and minutes. We wanted to further amplify this, by telling them how Glance can take them to their exciting worlds of content preferences through simple and crisp stories told by their favourable stars, truly living up to “Ye Glance Hai.”