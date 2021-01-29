GenY Medium ups Wakefit’s brand awareness

29 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Wakefit.co joined hands with GenY Medium to execute a programmatic advertising campaign using DV360, Google Marketing Platform’s demand-side platform for programmatic media buying. The campaign, claims a communique, led to a significant increase in brand search volumes by 174% compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

Said Yashwant Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of GenY Medium: “The pandemic has resulted in massive opportunities for D2C brands focused on winning on consumer experience and innovation. In order to achieve Wakefit co’s goal of becoming a household name among Indian consumers, we used programmatic advertising (DV360) to promote their brand films across different platforms which connected with the target audience while minimizing duplication. With our data driven approach, we were successful in solving the inefficiencies that one typically encounters in brand growth campaigns and delivered better ROI for the business both in terms of brand recall and sales.”

Added Sandesh Gupta, Senior Manager Digital Marketing at Wakefit.co: “With a mission to promote a healthy sleep and home culture with our products, we expanded our portfolio over the years and also collaborated with companies to fulfill our business goals. Similarly, to guide us on this journey we zeroed in on GenY Medium due to their data driven approach and deep expertise in programmatic advertising. The digital campaign with DV 360 helped us consolidate our digital media via a single platform thereby reducing inefficiencies in reach duplication across multiple platforms. This was in alignment with our objectives and resulted in an improvement in traffic and inquiries.”