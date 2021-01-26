Flipkart Grocery campaign

25 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Flipkart has unveiled a campaign for its grocery business. The campaign focuses on how Flipkart Grocery offers consumers great value through the promise of Triple Power Savings – a combination of cumulative savings made at three levels.

Said Manish Kumar, Senior Vice President – Grocery, General Merchandise and Furniture, Flipkart: “Being a homegrown player, Flipkart is committed to driving innovation in Grocery category and has worked towards massively scaling up its operations across the country. Customer-centricity is at the heart of everything we do, and we want to ensure that our customers are given a wide array of selection and high-quality offerings without eating into their savings. Our pan-India campaign brings this awareness to customers, as they continue to look to e-commerce to meet their essential and household demand needs.”

Added Nandita Sinha, Vice President – Customer and Marketing, Flipkart: “Flipkart has always been at the forefront of bringing innovative campaigns to consumers, giving them a chance to evaluate and make an informed decision. With Grocery being an important charter for us, we wanted to bring the right promise to our customers through our value-driven proposition. We want to encourage consumers to look into their shopping behaviour and find the best way to ensure maximum savings.”