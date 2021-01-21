Flipkart gets Ranbir & Alia for new campaign

21 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Flipkart, the homegrown e-commerce marketplace now majority-owned by Walmart, has launched the sixth edition of its ‘India Ka Fashion Capital’ campaign. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the campaign is aimed at inspiring fashion-lovers across the country to upgrade their fashion quotient with the latest styles available on Flipkart.

Speaking about the launch of IKFC 6.0, Nishit Garg – Vice President, Flipkart Fashion, said: “Consumers today are fashion-conscious, value-seeking and aspire to own the latest celebrity fashion trends. We believe in addressing these needs meaningfully by collaborating with the best in the industry and are constantly onboarding new brands, sellers and partners in order to enhance the customer shopping experience. Fashion is an important growth driver for us and we believe there is a world of opportunities out there for us to explore. Through our latest campaign featuring Ranbir and Alia, we want to inspire consumers across the country to explore the latest trends and create their own personal style that they have always wished for.”