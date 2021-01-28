FCB wins integrated mandate for Lakme & Elle 18

28 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

FCB India has announced that it has been awarded the integrated communication mandate of Hindustan Unilever’s cosmetic brands Lakme & Elle 18 following a multi-agency pitch.

Said Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB India: “We are proud to partner Lakme and Elle 18 in India. These iconic Indian brands are a symbol of and inspiration for ‘Make in India’. At FCB, we believe in creating ‘Never Finished’ stories for brands. We’re delighted to have this opportunity to write an exciting new chapter in the ‘Never Finished’ stories of Lakme and Elle 18.”

Added Swati Bhattacharya, CCO of FCB: “Lakme is a brand that has witnessed the internal and external journeys of Indian women. To be a part of this brand’s voice, makes it an absolutely exciting opportunity for us.”