ET Now to warm up Canada

28 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

It’s getting cold in Canada, but warming the winters there will be our own ET Now. Times Network has announced the launch of ET Now on Bell Fibe TV in Ontario and Québec through a distribution partnership with Ethnic Channels Group (ECG). Nextologies, a global leader in providing broadcast technology solutions, will transport the ET Now signal within Canada.

Commenting on the launch, Jagdish Mulchandani, COO & Executive President, Times Network said: “Enhancing our offerings for South Asian Canadian viewers in alliance with Ethnic Channels Group, we are excited to bring ET Now to Canada on Fibe TV with Bell, the country’s largest television provider. ET Now has been a market leader in the business news category for over a decade and I am confident this launch will be an enriching addition to the discerning taste of the Indian diaspora seeking superior coverage on business and financial news.”

Added Slava Levin, Co-Founder and CEO of ECG: “The stock market today is seeing a surge in retail investors in addition to the institutions, and India is a top investment destination for many money managers. ET NOW delivers to Canadian viewers a wealth of domestic and international financial news and provides a business point of view that is not seen on other networks. ET Now is a top-notch channel from Times Network whose credibility in delivering news is unparalleled.”