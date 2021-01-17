Essence launches Essence Media Health Check service…

14 Jan,2021

By Our Staff

Essence, the data and measurement-driven media agency which is part of GroupM, has announced the introduction of its Essence Media Health Check service, developed to help marketers achieve effective business outcomes from their digital media campaigns by delivering measurable performance improvements over current baselines.

Said James Smyllie, Senior Vice President, Head of Media, APAC at Essence: “Now, more than ever, marketers are under pressure to deliver the maximum from their media budgets. With Essence Media Health Check, we are excited to help marketers leverage our best-in-class digital best practices and proprietary tools to optimise their media investment and unlock value in their campaigns, in a fast, effective, efficient and actionable way. Through our pilot Media Health Checks across categories, we found at least 30 to 40% improvements in media efficiencies and potential business growth – numbers that would be hugely appealing to any marketer.”

Added Kunal Guha, Executive Vice President at Essence: “We consistently observe swathes of missed opportunities for marketers and believe this is immediate ‘money on the table’ that can be unlocked for diverse business scenarios from margin improvements to volume growth. Essence Media Health Check can be an invaluable tool for marketers to turbocharge their digital transformation journeys, and in partnership with EDB, we are committed to helping brands, in Singapore and globally, unlock value from their programmes.”